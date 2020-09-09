Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 720 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Additional Deaths Wednesday

More than 100,000 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, a threshold that was first crossed Monday

Indiana health officials reported 720 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths attributed to the virus Wednesday.

In all, 101,485 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,173 total fatalities attributed to the disease.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 7,320 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 13,000 total tests administered to those patients.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests dropped to 5.1 % on Wednesday, and among unique individuals tested, that figure also dropped to 7.2%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 43.3% of those beds available statewide, and 81.9% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.

