Indiana Reports 452 New Cases of Coronavirus as State Enters Phase 4

Indiana health officials reported 452 new cases of coronavirus Friday, along with 16 additional deaths as the state enters its next phase of reopening.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 39,146 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Friday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,214.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 7,838 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 335,180.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as more than 83% of ventilators and more than 38% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

Movie theaters, bars, museums and amusement parks were allowed to open Friday across Indiana as the governor announced Wednesday that he was moving up by two days the next stage of easing the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

A new state order will allow social gatherings of up to 250 people and retail stores and malls to operate at full capacity, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. Gatherings have been limited to 100 people and stores to 75% capacity for the past three weeks as such limits have been gradually lifted since early May.

This Indiana reopening stage had been scheduled for Sunday. Officials said the earlier action was possible because of continuing declines in the number of COVID-19 infected people hospitalized and availability of intensive care unit beds to treat those most seriously ill.

