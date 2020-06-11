Indiana Reports 449 New Cases of Coronavirus as State Prepares to Enter Phase 4

Indiana health officials reported 449 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with 25 additional deaths one day before the state enters its next phase of reopening.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 38,748 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,198.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 7,248 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 327,342.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as nearly 84% of ventilators and 38% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

Movie theaters, bars, museums and amusement parks will be allowed to open Friday across Indiana as the governor announced Wednesday that he was moving up by two days the next stage of easing the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

A new state order will allow social gatherings of up to 250 people and retail stores and malls to operate at full capacity, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. Gatherings have been limited to 100 people and stores to 75% capacity for the past three weeks as such limits have been gradually lifted since early May.

This Indiana reopening stage had been scheduled for Sunday. Officials said the earlier action was possible because of continuing declines in the number of COVID-19 infected people hospitalized and availability of intensive care unit beds to treat those most seriously ill.

