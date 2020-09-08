Indiana Reports 394 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Indiana health officials reported nearly 400 new coronavirus cases and a dozen additional deaths attributed to the virus Tuesday.

More than 100,000 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, a threshold that was first crossed Monday.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 4,635 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 8,380 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 100,780 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,156 total fatalities attributed to the disease.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests dropped slightly to 5.3 % on Tuesday, and among unique individuals tested, that figure also dropped to 7.3%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 43.4% of those beds available statewide, and 82.3% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.