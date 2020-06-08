Indiana Reports 244 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana health officials reported 244 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 14 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 37,623 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,135.

An additional 181 deaths are being classified as "probably" coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 5,240 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 309,503.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as 83% of ventilators and 38% of ICU beds statewide remain available.