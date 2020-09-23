Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Officials Report 728 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 700 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with nine additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 728 new cases of the virus were diagnosed after tests were performed on 7,509 new individuals in the last day. A total of 17,909 test results were returned to state labs in that time.

In all, 113,337 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of Indiana since the pandemic began.

Wednesday's 10 additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,305.

Over the last seven days, the state’s total positivity rate on all tests dropped to 3.9% from 4% the previous day. The positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus, however, stayed at 6.6%, according to officials.

In all, 1,916,433 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic, with more than 1.3 million individuals tested as of Wednesday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 held steady, with 40.8% of ICU beds and 81.4% of ventilators still available.

