Hobart

Indiana Marine Veteran Reunited with Lost Dog

A Good Samaritan contacted the owner, the Marine veteran said

Dart the Dog is reunited with owner
owner provided photo

A U.S. Marine veteran's service-dog-in-training has been returned after she said the dog was stolen from her Indiana home's front yard last month.

Natalie Padilla, a Marine from 2005 to 2009, said her dog Dart disappeared from the yard on Dec. 29. After NBC 5's report on Friday about the missing dog, Padilla said someone reached out to her on Facebook to tell her that he had her dog.

She and the Good Samaritan arranged to meet, she said, and the found dog was, in fact, Dart.

Padilla said Dart seems fine other than a few fleas and noted that Dart is a calmer dog now.

