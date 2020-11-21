indiana coronavirus

Indiana Hospitals Treat Over 3K Virus Patients For 4th Day

Another 6,983 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the department also reported

David Joles | Star Tribune | Getty Images

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Indiana's hospitals remained above 3,000 people for the fourth straight day on Friday, state health officials reported Saturday.

Indiana hospitals were treating 3,168 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update. That's the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring.

The state agency also added 40 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll, raising those deaths to 5,246, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Another 6,983 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the department also reported, boosting the number of Hoosiers with known coronavirus infections to 289,183.

Gov. Eric Holcomb reinstated crowd limits last week and has appealed for people to abide by the statewide mask mandate as steep increases in COVID-19 patients are straining hospitals around the state.

