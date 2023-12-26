Indiana highway closed as truck crashes into ravine in Porter County

Paramedics and firefighters remain on scene after a truck left a roadway and traveled into a ravine near Chesterton.

According to authorities, a pick-up truck left the roadway and ultimately came to rest in a ravine underneath the highway.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, but there was no immediate update on the severity of their injuries.

It is also unclear when the crash occurred.

According to Total Traffic, the regular traffic lanes of Interstate 94 are closed between U.S. 20 and State Route 249 as crews respond to the crash, with traffic only able to get by on the shoulder. Traffic is also being diverted off the highway to the east of the crash.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.