Indiana Student Struck, Killed by Car While Boarding School Bus

Police say a 16-year-old Indiana high school student preparing to board a school bus was struck and killed Monday morning by a car whose driver was taken into custody after he drove away from the scene.

The Columbus East High School student was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck about 6:55 a.m. while trying to board a Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. bus.

The Republic reports the county coroner identified her as Lily Streeval of Columbus.

Sheriff’s deputies who reviewed footage of the incident and gathered witness statements said it appears the bus was stopped with its stop arms extended.

A 25-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody after police said he fled the scene.