Indiana Dunes National Park Now Requires Entrance Fee

Thursday marked the first day the Indiana Dunes National Park started charging an entrance fee.

According to an National Park Service press release, an entrance fee or a federal lands pass will be required to enter the park from now on.

It will cost $15 per person that walks into the park or enters using a bike or boat. It will cost a maximum of $25 per family, according to officials.

Seniors will receive a discount, and veterans and active military members are eligible for free admission.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Motorcycle passes will run for $20, while a one-to-seven day vehicle pass will cost $25.

Annual passes to the park will cost $45, according to the Park Service.

Holders of annual, senior, veterans, military or Gold Star passes will be allowed to enter the park without paying the fee.

Passes can be purchased in advance at the National Park Service’s website.

According to officials, the new revenue will be used to help fund deferred maintenance projects at the park, along with additional visitor services and parking improvements.

Since the federal government created Indiana Dunes National Park in February 2019, the park has seen its number of annual visitors rise from 1.7 million to 3 million, according to NPS data.