Indiana Crosses 100K Total Coronavirus Cases As State Reports 596 New Cases Monday

More than 100,000 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, state health officials confirmed, noting an additional 596 cases Monday, along with four additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 7,880 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 14,580 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 100,394 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,144 total fatalities attributed to the disease.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests maintained steady at 5.4 % on Monday, and among unique individuals tested, that figure also stayed consistent at 7.4%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 42.2% of those beds available statewide, and 81.9% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.