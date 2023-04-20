Inbound Lanes on Bishop Ford Expressway Shut Down Near Dolton Ave. Due to Crash

The afternoon commute is snarled for some early on ahead of some expected severe weather, as a crash on the inbound Bishop Ford Expressway near Dolton Ave. has caused the closure of all lanes.

The crash occurred sometime after 2 p.m. in between Dolton Ave. and Doty Ave., near the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve.

According to Total Traffic Chicago, traffic is currently backed up to Sibley Blvd.

Closed due to accident in #BishopFrd on Bishop Frd (I-94) Inbound between Dolton Ave and Beaubien Woods Frst Preserve (Doty Ave), solid traffic back to Sibley Blvd #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) April 20, 2023

There is currently no further information.