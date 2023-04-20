Inbound Lanes on Bishop Ford Expressway Shut Down Near Dolton Ave. Due to Crash

The afternoon commute is snarled for some early on ahead of some expected severe weather, as a crash on the inbound Bishop Ford Expressway near Dolton Ave. has caused the closure of all lanes.
The crash occurred sometime after 2 p.m. in between Dolton Ave. and Doty Ave., near the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve.
According to Total Traffic Chicago, traffic is currently backed up to Sibley Blvd.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
There is currently no further information.