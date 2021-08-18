illinois vaccine lottery

Illinois Vaccine Lottery: Want to Enter $1M Finale? Deadline is Wednesday

The last day to get the COVID vaccine to be entered in the "grand finale" $1 million drawing is this week.

The final day to get at least one COVID-19 vaccine to be entered into the $1 million finale of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery is upon us, the state's Department of Public Health said.

"The last day to get your life-saving shot for a life-changing win is August 18," Illinois health officials said in a statement, "when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids."

The $1 million "grand finale" drawing will take place Thursday, Aug. 26. Two winners will be chosen.

In addition, $150,000 scholarships will be up for grabs on Aug. 26 for 17 young people, to be used on qualified expenses for a Bright Start 529 College Savings account.

These drawings wrap up Illinois' lottery incentive to encourage state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The latest of several $100,000 drawings yielded three winners on Monday, two in Chicago and one in St. Charles. For a list of all areas where winners were chosen, head to allin.illinois.gov.

How will you know if you won the million bucks? After the drawing, health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after the drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last week, 22 winners were chosen during the sixth $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

