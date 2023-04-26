Upcoming Illinois Unclaimed Property Auction Includes Fine Silver, Jewelry and More

Gold brooches, silver serving sets, Jefferson nickels, $2 bills and more: it's all up for grabs at the upcoming "Unclaimed Property Auction" hosted by the Illinois State Treasurer.

“We hold these auctions when we need additional space in our vault,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a release. “We choose items that typically have not been touched in about 10 years and that would make an interesting gift.”

According to officials, a least 100 items -- ranging from Silver Eagle coins, to an Elgin pocket watch and chain, to gold rings and bracelets -- are set to be auctioned off next month. A full list of items can be found here.

The online event takes place May 1-5, and prospective bidders must register with iBid in order to participate.

The auction is one of several online auctions conducted by the Treasurer's Office throughout the year. "The office also conducts an annual, in-person auction of unclaimed property during the Illinois State Fair in August," the Treasurer's Office says.

According to officials, items are surrendered to the Treasure's Office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner.

"All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes," the Treasure's Office states.