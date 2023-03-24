Still Waiting For Your Illinois Tax Refund? Here's How to Check Your Refund Status

Spring in Illinois doesn't just mean wild weather, rainy days and flowers starting to bloom -- it also means tax refund season.

And although the deadline to file taxes isn't until next month, many residents have already filed their taxes, in hoping of collecting a refund long before April hits.

But just because you've filed your taxes doesn't mean your return has arrived. In fact, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, refunds this year may "take longer than previous years" to arrive.

However, there's some good news, too: you don't have to wait for your refund in the dark. There are several tools you can use to check where the status of both your federal and state refunds stand, if in fact you are owed money.

Here's a breakdown of what those are.

Illinois Tax Refund Status

Illinois residents can check the status of of their refund in two different ways.

First, the “Where’s My Refund” system checks to see whether the state’s Department of Revenue has initiated the refund process after going through a payer’s tax return.

If the IDOR has initiated the refund process, then taxpayers can visit the Illinois Comptroller’s website, which has a “Find Your Illinois Tax Refund” system in place.

Both tools require a taxpayer’s name, as well as their Social Security Number.

Federal Tax Refund Status

Those who wish to check the status of their federal refunds can do so via the IRS’ website. Taxpayers will need to input their Social Security Number or their taxpayer ID number, their filing status, and the exact amount of money they expect to receive from their refund.

Taxpayers are asked to wait for at least 24 hours if they’ve e-filed, and to wait four weeks before checking status if a paper return was submitted.

For those seeking refund status for previous years’ returns, taxpayers are asked to wait three-to-four days after e-filing.

How Long Does it Take to Receive a Refund?

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, filers can expect refunds to "take longer than previous years" due to efforts to prevent identify and theft fraud. However, those who have filed their refunds electronically may see their a quicker turnaround.

"If you file your return electronically and have your refund directly deposited into your checking or savings account, you will receive your refund faster," the IDOR says. "If you file a paper return, the timeframe is extended.

Additionally, if there is a difference between the refund your return indicated that you were entitled to and the refund that was received, the state will send notice within 7-to-10 business days, according to the IDOR’s website.

Regarding federal returns, the IRS says it issues "more than 9 out of 10 refunds in the normal time frame, which the department says is "less than 21 days."

"However," the IRS adds, "it’s possible that some tax returns may require further review and could result in the refund being delayed."