Illinois State University Student From Libertyville Died in Drowning: Authorities

A Illinois State University student whose body was found near a creek after disappearing last week died from drowning, authorities said.

Matthew Listman, 21, a senior business administration major from Libertyville, was initially reported missing to the Normal Police Department on Friday. At around 10 p.m. that night, officers located a body, which was later identified to be Listman, near a creek in the 900 block of North Main Street in Normal.

In a news release, police said a preliminary autopsy indicated that the 21-year-old died of drowning in the "setting of cold exposure." Authorities said his death didn't appear to be criminal.

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy informed the campus community of Listman's passing in an email, saying in part, "Our most sincere condolences go to Matthew’s family, friends, and classmates during this very difficult time."

"Losing anyone is painful, but that pain is especially acute when we lose someone who is just starting their journey in life," she said. "Matthew’s passing is a shocking loss to our tightknit College of Business community, and he will be greatly missed.

The university encourages students in need of support to contact Student Counseling Services at 309-438-3655. Faculty and staff who may need assistance are advised to seek services offered through their Employee Assistance Program.