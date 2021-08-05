Illinois State Police Arrest Man After Hours-Long Manhunt in Joliet

A man was arrested by Illinois State Police Wednesday after an hours-long manhunt in Joliet.

Melvin D. Lenoir, 47, was pulled over by state police around 10:50 p.m. for speeding westbound on Interstate-80 in Will County, state police said.

When a state trooper tried arresting Lenoir, he allegedly fled the scene on foot and police initiated a manhunt, state police said.

Shortly after fleeing, Lenoir allegedly entered a nearby home where he was confronted by the owner, causing him to flee, state police said.

Just before 1:50 a.m., an officer observed Lenoir in a retail parking lot near 191st Street and LaGrange Road and placed him into custody, state police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lenoir was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he awaits a bond hearing, according to state police.