Illinois Secretary of State DMV Facilities Closing for Nearly 3 Weeks Due to Spike in Cases

With the coronavirus pandemic worsening across Illinois, statewide driver services facilities will be closed for nearly three weeks starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.

Facilities are expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 7, according to a news release from state officials.

In the meantime, drivers will be able to conduct several types of transactions online including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a valid driver's license for qualified individuals and filing business services documents.

The expiration date for driver's licenses and ID cards, White announced, will also be extended until June 1, 2021. The extension includes those who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates.

Due to federal requirements, commercial driver license holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from the extension.

Those who are eligible for online driver’s license renewal will receive a letter from the Secretary of State’s office with a PIN necessary for online renewal, according to officials.

Seven facilities, which are listed below, will be offering drive-thru services for license plate sticker transactions only.

Chicago North 5401 N. Elston Ave.

5401 N. Elston Ave. Chicago South (opens Nov. 19), 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

(opens Nov. 19), 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Chicago West 5301 W. Lexington St.

5301 W. Lexington St. Rockford-Central 3720 E. State St.

3720 E. State St. Macomb 466 Deer Rd.

466 Deer Rd. Springfield Dirksen 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway

Dirksen 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway Tilton #5 Southgate Dr.

Nineteen facilities, including those in Bradley, DeKalb, Elk Grove Village, South Holland and West Chicago, will remain open for CDL written and road exams.