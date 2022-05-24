peanut butter recall

Illinois Reports Case of Salmonella Linked to Jif Peanut Butter

J. M. Smucker Co.

Health officials warned Tuesday that a case of Salmonella in central Illinois has been linked to Jif brand peanut butter, which has since been recalled.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people have been infected with the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak reported in 12 states, including Illinois, from Feb. 17 to May 1.

J.M. Smucker Company recalled last week Jif brand peanut butters that contained lot code numbers between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers.

The code should be located next to the expiration date.

"Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately," the Illinois Department of Public Health warned in a release. "They should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Jif peanut butter to humans or animals, including dogs and birds. Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water."

Salmonella typically causes the following symptoms, according to IDPH: headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea and dehydration. 

If any aforementioned symptoms are experienced 12 to 72 hours after consuming Jif peanut butter, IDPH advised to contact a health care provider and inform them the person has recently eaten peanut butter from Jif.

For images of the peanut butter lot codes, click here.

