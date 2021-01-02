coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 4,762 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Saturday along with 29 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 975,352 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,674 total fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, 61,987 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,436,652 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

Local

opioid deaths 31 mins ago

Cook County Registers Record Number of Opioid Deaths in 2020

Humboldt Park 48 mins ago

Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef Stands With Woman Charged With Child Endangerment

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests increased to 9.6% Saturday, up from 9.5% Friday, while the positivity rate for cases rose to 8.3%.

Hospitalizations in the state held steady Saturday at 3,799 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 783, while there are currently 458 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us