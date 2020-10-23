Illinois Reports 3,874 New Coronavirus Cases and 31 Additional Deaths as State Again Sets Testing Record

Illinois health officials reported 3,874 new cases of coronavirus Friday, along with 31 additional deaths as the state again set a record for highest number of tests conducted in a single day.

In all, 364,033 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state during the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported Friday brought the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 9,418.

In the last 24 hours, 82,256 tests were returned to state laboratories, meaning that the state has performed 7,113,338 total tests during the pandemic. That single-day figure set a new record for the second day in a row, beating the prior day's 80,977 tests conducted.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 5.6% from 5.7% the day before, but was still higher than the 5.5% reported Tuesday. That 5.7% figure was the highest positivity rate the state has reported since early June.

According to new data, hospitalizations rates also increased. As of Thursday evening, 2,498 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, with 511 patients in the ICU and 197 on ventilators.

Friday's figures were reported as new restrictions took effect in Chicago and four suburban counties to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Regions 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) and 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) both exceeded the 8% positivity rate threshold for three consecutive days, automatically triggering enhanced mitigation efforts.

Those increases in positivity rates mean that all indoor dining and bar service were suspended effective Friday in those four counties, and bars and restaurants will be required to close at 11 p.m., with outdoor service only.

Capacity limits will also be enforced for outdoor seating at those venues, with gatherings of over 25 people will be prohibited under the restrictions. All party buses will also be banned in those four counties.

Region 7 had already been under the enhanced mitigation rules earlier this year, but will now go back to those policies for at least the next two weeks, according to Pritzker’s office.

Two other Illinois regions are currently under the enhanced mitigation rules, including Region 1 in northwestern Illinois. Region 5, located in southeastern Illinois, will have the new rules go into effect on Thursday as a result of elevated positivity rates.