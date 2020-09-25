Illinois Reports 2,514 New Cases of Coronavirus, 25 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,514 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 25 additional deaths attributed to the virus on Friday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Friday's new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 283,885 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The 25 additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,563 fatalities attributed to the virus.

State health officials said 69,793 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests in Illinois to 5,363,471 since the pandemic began.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate was 3.6% Friday, officials said, slightly higher than the day before.

Currently, 1,637 patients remain hospitalized statewide, with 371 of those in intensive care units and 124 on ventilators.