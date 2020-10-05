Illinois Reports 1,853 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 1,853 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths Monday over the last 24 hours.

According to new data published by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday’s new metrics bring the state’s total to 303,394 cases and 8,805 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to Monday’s data, 38,538 new tests were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. Those tests put the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate at 3.4%, rising slightly from the day prior.

The state’s current reported recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients reporting no symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, remains at 96%, according to the IDPH.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up slightly on Monday, with 1,631 patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 382 are in intensive care units, and 155 are on ventilators.