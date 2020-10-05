coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 1,853 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 1,853 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths Monday over the last 24 hours.

According to new data published by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday’s new metrics bring the state’s total to 303,394 cases and 8,805 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to Monday’s data, 38,538 new tests were returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. Those tests put the state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate at 3.4%, rising slightly from the day prior.

Local

Chicago Weather 51 mins ago

Chicago Forecast: Warming Up This Week

McDonald's 1 hour ago

McDonald's Adds J Balvin's Order to Menus Nationwide

The state’s current reported recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients reporting no symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, remains at 96%, according to the IDPH.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked up slightly on Monday, with 1,631 patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 382 are in intensive care units, and 155 are on ventilators.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us