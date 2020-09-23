Illinois Reports 1,848 New Cases of Coronavirus, 22 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 1,848 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 22 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases of the virus brings the statewide total to 279,114 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The 22 additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 8,508 fatalities attributed to the virus.

Days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted testing milestones - more than 5 million total conducted and one of the highest number of average daily tests in the country - state health officials said 46,391 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of tests in Illinois to 5,231,607 since the pandemic began.

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate was 3.5% Wednesday, officials said, no change from the day before.

Currently, 1,563 patients remain hospitalized statewide, with 351 of those in intensive care units and 144 on ventilators.