Illinois Reports 1,562 New Cases of Coronavirus, 18 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed 1,562 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 18 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to new data from the Illinois Department of Health, the state’s total number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic has now risen to 206,081.

Sunday’s 18 additional deaths bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,744 total fatalities.

According to officials, a total of 37,089 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,366,851.

Sunday’s new test results bring the state’s 7-day rolling positivity rate up by one-tenth of a percent, from 4% to 4.1%, according to newly available data.

Hospitalization numbers were also up slightly on Sunday, with 1,581 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 345 are currently housed in intensive care units, while 116 patients are currently on ventilators.