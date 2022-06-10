Illinois Primary Election: Last Day for Online Voter Registration Sunday

If you're looking to cast your ballot in the upcoming Illinois primary election, it's not too late to get signed up.

Registering to vote can be quite easy, with an online option through the State Board of Elections website. However, you won't have long. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the date of the general election on Nov. 8, and not serving a sentence in a penal institution because of a criminal conviction. Voters must have lived in their voting precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

You can also take advantage of grace period registration in person at any early voting location in your jurisdiction through June 27, or at your polling place on Election Day. In order to do so, you'll need to bring two forms of identification.

What if you're unsure if you already registered to vote? You can check your voter registration status here.

More information about how you can vote early, who is on the ballot and when polls are open on Election Day can be found in NBC 5's Guide to Voting in the 2022 Illinois Primary Election.