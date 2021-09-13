Illinois State Police

Illinois Man Arrested for 2nd Police Pursuit in 4 Months: Indiana State Troopers

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested in May after being involved in another chase in Lake County, Indiana, authorities said

Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police arrested a Glenwood, Illinois, man following a police chase on a northwest Indiana interstate early Monday morning - the suspect's second pursuit in a period of four months, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a trooper with the Indiana State Police was patrolling Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue in Lake County when he observed a black Honda Ridgeline "traveling at a high rate of speed."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, however the driver accelerated and led drivers on a chase before eventually exiting at Burr Street, police said. At one point, the suspect failed to stop at an intersection, vaulted over a hill and struck a tree approximately 15 feet off the ground.

The driver, Daniel Rojas Zoloaga, 41, was found unconscious inside the vehicle and transported to Munster Community Hospital for treatment of injuries caused by the crash. At the hospital, he refused a blood draw, which later took place after a warrant was issued, police said.

Local

child tax credit 26 mins ago

Next Round of Child Tax Credit Payments Go Out This Week

covid symptoms 1 hour ago

The Most Common COVID Symptoms for Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated

According to law enforcement, Zoloaga was arrested in May after being involved in another pursuit with Indiana State Police in Lake County.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State PoliceLake CountyState Policedaniel zoloaga
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us