Illinois Man Arrested for 2nd Police Pursuit in 4 Months: Indiana State Troopers

Indiana State Police arrested a Glenwood, Illinois, man following a police chase on a northwest Indiana interstate early Monday morning - the suspect's second pursuit in a period of four months, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a trooper with the Indiana State Police was patrolling Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue in Lake County when he observed a black Honda Ridgeline "traveling at a high rate of speed."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, however the driver accelerated and led drivers on a chase before eventually exiting at Burr Street, police said. At one point, the suspect failed to stop at an intersection, vaulted over a hill and struck a tree approximately 15 feet off the ground.

The driver, Daniel Rojas Zoloaga, 41, was found unconscious inside the vehicle and transported to Munster Community Hospital for treatment of injuries caused by the crash. At the hospital, he refused a blood draw, which later took place after a warrant was issued, police said.

According to law enforcement, Zoloaga was arrested in May after being involved in another pursuit with Indiana State Police in Lake County.