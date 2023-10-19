Illinois Lottery reports record-breaking income, with 61 millionaires minted in 12 months

As the Illinois Lottery reports record-breaking sales in the last fiscal year, the group also says that more than 50 prizes worth $1 million or more were won in the last 12 months.

According to the press release, a total of 61 prizes worth at least $1 million were collected by Illinois Lottery players in fiscal year 2023. That includes a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won by two players in Des Plaines in July 2022.

In all, nearly $2.4 billion in prizes were won by Illinois Lottery players, according to officials.

It was also a record-breaking year for the Illinois Lottery, which reported a net income of $882 million for the fiscal year 2023. That number represents a 5.7% increase over 2022.

“I couldn’t be happier to join the Illinois Lottery team in celebrating a record-breaking year,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “From supporting our K-12 students to providing funding for the Special Olympics and more, the Illinois Lottery continues to support our communities.”

Lottery officials credited the number of massive jackpots in the Mega Millions and Powerball games for helping drive the growth in sales. There were three jackpots worth over $1 billion during the fiscal year, according to officials.