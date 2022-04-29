Illinois Homeowners Can Qualify for Up to $30K in Assistance. Here's How to Apply

Illinois homeowners who have fallen behind on housing expenses during the pandemic can now submit applications for up to $30,000 in assistance.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker along with leaders of the Illinois Housing Development Authority on Friday marked the opening of the state's Homeowner Assistance Fund, a $309 million project designed to help homeowners who are facing mortgage delinquency, default or foreclosure.

In order to be eligible, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship caused by COVID, such as loss of income or increased expenses, after Jan. 2020.

Those who reside in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic effects of the pandemic will be prioritized in the distribution of assistance, according to a news release from Pritzker's office.

To qualify, homeowners must own and occupy their home as their primary residence, be at least 30 days behind on their mortgage payments, and have a household income at or below 150% of the Area Median Income.

In order to be approved, applicants must have consulted with a HUD-certified housing counselor or spoke to their mortgage servicer about their mitigation options beginning January 1, 2022.

When applying, homeowners should have the following documents available:

Proof of identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID, permanent residency card or other form of ID.

Proof of household income, including but not limited to tax returns, pay stubs, or other documentation.

Proof of occupancy, including but not limited to a bank statement, cell phone bill, credit/debit card statement, or other documentation.

Proof of ownership, including but not limited to a property tax bill, property deed, or other documentation.

Delinquency statement, including but not limited to a mortgage statement, property tax statement, insurance statement, or HOA/Condo Association statement.

For those looking to apply, applications can be found on the Illinois Housing Development Authority's website.