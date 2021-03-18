Illinois Extends Income Tax Filing Deadline, Pritzker Announces

Illinois' individual income tax filing and payment deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday, noting the Illinois Department of Revenue will continue processing refunds for those who file ahead of the deadline.

The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15, 2021, according to Pritzker's office.

"These payments are still due on April 15 and can be based on either 100% of estimated or 90% of actual liability for 2021, or 100% of actual liabilities for 2019 or 2020," his office said in a statement.

So far 2.4 million taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and over 79% of taxpayers who filed are expecting a refund.

“The fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file tax returns electronically and request a direct deposit into a checking or savings account,” said David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue, in a statement.

Harris said the filing extension takes effect automatically and no further action is required of taxpayers to take advantage of it.

Pritzker's office said the free filing of Form IL-1040 is available through MyTax Illinois, which also allows taxpayers to make payments and check the status of refunds.