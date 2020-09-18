Illinois Elected Officials React to the Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg started surfacing on social media, including many from Illinois elected officials, as her death was announced to the world Friday evening.

Ginsburg was a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice. She died at 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court announced Friday.

"America has lost an icon and inspiration in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted. "Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it."

America has lost an icon and inspiration in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/z4I6X7g5h7 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 19, 2020

"Devastated by the passing of RBG," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter. "She represented the finest among lawyers in our country. A giant in her advocacy for women’s rights, civil rights and respect for the rule of law. We must honor her legacy and all her contributions to American jurisprudence. Rest in power, RBG."

Devastated by the passing of RBG. She represented the finest among lawyers in our country. A giant in her advocacy for women’s rights, civil rights and respect for the rule of law. We must honor her legacy and all her contributions to American jurisprudence. Rest in power, RBG. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 18, 2020

"The Supreme Court’s most valiant lady is gone," Sen. Dick Durbin tweeted. "Rest in peace, Ruth."

The Supreme Court’s most valiant lady is gone. Rest in peace, Ruth. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 18, 2020

"Heartbroken by the passing of Justice Ginsburg," Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said in a tweet. "For decades, she was a strong and principled voice for ALL Americans and our future."

Heartbroken by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. For decades, she was a strong and principled voice for ALL Americans and our future — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) September 19, 2020

"Justice Ginsberg's last wish was that that her seat would not be filled until the American people chose a new president. Senate Democrats, do not back down. We have to fight to ensure the people's voice is heard just like #RBG fought for justice everyday," tweeted U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia. "Evelyn and I are heartbroken by the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. #RBG dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice and was a trailblazer for women's rights. The Supreme Court has lost a giant. Rest in Power, Justice Ginsburg."

"She belongs to the ages," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. "Justice Ginsburg's memory is a blessing, but her loss is a tragic one for our country. Justice Ginsburg championed equality, progress, and expanding the circle of inclusion. It's imperative that her successor continues that work."

She belongs to the ages. Justice Ginsburg's memory is a blessing, but her loss is a tragic one for our country. Justice Ginsburg championed equality, progress, and expanding the circle of inclusion. It's imperative that her successor continues that work.https://t.co/wyuaeFdPgJ — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) September 18, 2020

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneer who served our nation for 27 years on the Supreme Court," said Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood. "She was a gifted lawyer and jurist who leaves a profound impact on our nation that will not be forgotten. I am praying for her family and her loved ones. May she Rest In Peace."