Illinois COVID Vaccinations Dropped More Than 40% in Recent Weeks, Data Shows

While more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois, data shows the average of daily administered doses has declined in recent weeks, presenting a new challenge for state health officials.

Since vaccinations began in mid-December, the seven-day average has increased overall despite a few notable dips, including ones in late February and March, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

However, since April 12, when the rolling average was reported to be 132,979 doses, the number has steadily declined. As of May 2, the most recent day for which data is available, the average was said to be 78,440, which amounts to a 41% decline since April 12.

As of Monday, 4,119,343 Illinoisans, or approximately 32.33% of the state's residents, have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state was making progress in its COVID metrics and could soon enter the "Bridge Phase," a transition phase before reaching a full reopening. On Monday, the governor said he couldn't provide a date for when such a move would happen.

Illinois has already met the vaccination metric to enter the Bridge Phase - more than 70% percent of residents 65 and older have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The state must also maintain at least 20% ICU beds availability and hold steady on hospitalizations for COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses, mortality rates and case rates over a 28-day monitoring period.

Hospitalizations and the daily mortality rate, however, have increased in recent weeks. Statewide 22% percent of ICU beds are available, data revealed.

Speaking on Monday, Pritzker encouraged Illinoisans who haven't been vaccinated to do so, but didn't address the decline in administered vaccine doses.

NBC 5 also reached out to IDPH for comment, but had yet to hear back as of Monday afternoon.