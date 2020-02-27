Red Light Camera

Illinois Bill Could Ban Red Light Cameras in Towns With 25K or Fewer Residents

The bill passed the Illinois House with a huge majority this week

By Suzanne Richter

Red Light Camera Sign 010614
NBC 5 News

Red-light cameras in small Illinois communities could become a thing of the past after a measure aimed at banning the devices passed with overwhelming support in the Illinois House.

The bill would prohibit red-light cameras from being installed in non-home rule communities with populations of fewer than 25,000 residents.

If the bill passes the Illinois Senate and is signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, communities that currently use the devices would have to take them down by January 2021.

Local

Interstate 57 19 mins ago

Suburban Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Interstate 57, State Police Say

Chicago Police Department 54 mins ago

Judge Rules Records for Mysterious Crash of Chicago Police SUV Must Be Made Public

The bill will now head to the Illinois Senate.

This article tagged under:

Red Light CameralawIllinois House
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us