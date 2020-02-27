Illinois Bill Could Ban Red Light Cameras in Towns With 25K or Fewer Residents

Red-light cameras in small Illinois communities could become a thing of the past after a measure aimed at banning the devices passed with overwhelming support in the Illinois House.

The bill would prohibit red-light cameras from being installed in non-home rule communities with populations of fewer than 25,000 residents.

If the bill passes the Illinois Senate and is signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker, communities that currently use the devices would have to take them down by January 2021.

The bill will now head to the Illinois Senate.