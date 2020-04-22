IDOT Encourages Drivers to Slow Down as Fewer Cars Take to Area Roadways

The Illinois Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to slow down and to drive safely, even though there are fewer vehicles on the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are fewer vehicles on the roadway, but we have been seeing them going much faster than they should,” Maria Castenada, a spokeswoman with IDOT, said.

As part of the department’s annual “Work Zone Awareness Week,” Castenada and the Illinois State Police are encouraging drivers to slow down and to show respect the lives of construction workers and police officers who are conducting traffic stops along the side of major roadways.

“You may not see the construction workers, but they are there,” Castenada said. “Please be mindful, especially through assigned construction zones, that you slow down and leave extra distance between cars in front of you.”

Even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, some construction projects are moving ahead as scheduled. Extra safety measures have been implemented at various locations, including along the Jane Byrne Interchange. Workers are avoiding sharing tools and the number of workers allowed on job sites has been reduced, and authorities are asking for drivers to take extra safety precautions too.

“The one thing you have to ask yourself is how much time you actually save when you are speeding through construction zones,” Castenada said.