Ice cream sold in Illinois stores recalled amid listeria concerns

A listeria outbreak has been linked to now-recalled ice cream sold in stores across Illinois.

Real Kosher Ice cream is recalling Soft Serve On The Go ice cream and sorbet cups after two reports of illness resulting in hospitalization.

According to the FDA, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected an unopened sample of Soft Serve On The Go from an ill person’s home that was later reported as positive for Listeria.

In response to the listeria outbreak, Real Kosher Ice Cram has voluntarily recalled the following flavors of Soft Serve On The Go 8-oz cups:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Soft Serve On The Go Vanilla Chocolate

Soft Serve On The Go Razzle

Soft Serve On The Go Caramel

Soft Serve On The Go Parve Vanilla Chocolate

Soft Serve On The Go Sorbet Strawberry Mango

Soft Serve On The Go Lite Peanut Butter

The FDA urges consumers, restaurants and retailers not to eat, sell or serve recalled Soft Serve On The Go ice cream. Instead, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

While cases have only been reported in PA and NY, Illinois is one of the 19 states where this ice cream is distributed. Other states include California, Colorado, Oregon, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Both the CDC and FDA are investigating the reports across two states and the company has ceased the production and distribution of the product.

The foodborne bacterial illness is most likely to sicken newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems, health officials said. Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks later.

These symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and be incredibly harmful for those who are pregnant the health of their unborn babies.

Additional information on Listeria can be found on the CDC’s Listeria Questions and Answers page.