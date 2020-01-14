John Hancock Center

‘I Thought Someone Was Shooting at Me:’ Man Recalls Moment Falling Ice Crashed Into His Car

"At first, I thought someone was shooting at me," Harris said. " I was like, oh. I pulled over and looked. Then, I saw more ice was falling."

By Regina Waldroup

Rising temperatures caused chunks of ice to come down near the John Hancock Center in downtown Chicago Tuesday morning, shattering the back window of a man's new Volkswagen and narrowly missing a security guard.

Chicago Police were called to the 200 block of East Delaware Street just before 9:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle hit by ice. When they arrived, officers found the back window of Kemieyan Harris' car shattered by a huge chunk of ice.

Several high-rise buildings in the area put up signs warning of falling ice, and closed off entrances near where the chunks were falling.

Chicago Police had no reports of anyone injured.

