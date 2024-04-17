I-94 ramp shut down at Stoney Island due to rollover crash; alternate route advised

Lanes were closed and alternate routes were advised after a semi-truck rolled over on an Bishop Ford (I-94) ramp Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Illinois State Police, the Stoney Island southbound feeder ramp to I-94 northbound is shut down due to a rolled-over semi truck.
"If this is your entrance ramp, seek an alternate route," the ISP said in a tweet.
According to Total Traffic, the accident resulted in guardrail damage.
No further information was available.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.