I-94 ramp shut down at Stoney Island due to rollover crash; alternate route advised

Lanes were closed and alternate routes were advised after a semi-truck rolled over on an Bishop Ford (I-94) ramp Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, the Stoney Island southbound feeder ramp to I-94 northbound is shut down due to a rolled-over semi truck.

"If this is your entrance ramp, seek an alternate route," the ISP said in a tweet.

— IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) April 17, 2024

According to Total Traffic, the accident resulted in guardrail damage.

No further information was available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.