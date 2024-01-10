Huntley utility worker dies after being struck by vehicle Monday

A 20-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while performing utility work in suburban Huntley on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, Joseph Zephries was working along the side of Main Street at approximately 3 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle.

Zephries was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 27-year-old Chicago man, remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with police. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Huntley police with the investigation.

Police are reminding the public that the Illinois bill known as “Scott’s Law” requires motorists to slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with hazard lights activated on the side of the roadway.