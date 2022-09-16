How to Watch NBC Chicago Local News on Peacock During Queen's Funeral

Millions of people around the world, including in Chicago, are expected to tune in Monday morning to watch the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.

NBC News' special coverage of the funeral will air on NBC 5, but if you're looking for Chicago news during that time, you can find it on NBC 5's 24-7 streaming channel on Peacock.

Here's what you can expect:

At 4 a.m. CST on Monday, your local Chicago news will air as normal on NBC 5. Then, at 4:30 a.m., coverage of Queen Elizabeth's funeral begins on NBC 5, NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Starting at 5 a.m., your local Chicago news continues on the NBC Chicago News channel on Peacock.

Here's how to see NBC Chicago News on Peacock: