How to Volunteer at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon

Looking for a change of pace at the Bank of America Half Marathon? Try making a good run with a different course: volunteering.

The Chicago event will emerge June 5 from a two-year pandemic-induced break, and participants of all kinds — runners, walkers and volunteers alike — can join the 13.1-mile trek around the city's West Side.

With the weeks waning toward race day, organizers are looking for individuals to get involved with various roles spread out across packet preparation and packet pick-up days.

Volunteers can contribute to race efforts by creating packets with bibs, t-shirts and a timing device throughout various shifts from June 3 and 4.

On race day, volunteer duties range from providing participants with general information to marshaling the course to ensure it stays clear of traffic. Both opportunities require individuals to be ages 18 and up.

Volunteers can also sign up to join the action at the start line. Those interested can regulate access to start corrals and guide the thousands of participants that will flow through them. Individuals must be at least 16 years of age to participate.

There are opportunities for the finish line, as well. Volunteers can congratulate runners while distributing food, water and iced towels.

People can band together and volunteer as a group, too. These fleets recruit other volunteers, share assignment information, relay registration instructions and help the event remain organized throughout race day.

According to the website, teams with members under the age of 18 must have a chaperone over the age of 21.

To register as a volunteer, click here.