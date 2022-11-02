How to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

Halloween has come and gone, but you may still have mounds of candy left over.

Maybe trick-or-treating was über successful — or maybe you simply bought too much. Either way, donating the extra treats is a great way to spread the sweet spirit.

Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them to military service members.

Soldiers' Angels works with several Chicago-area businesses to accept donations. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Some dentist offices participate in a Halloween Candy Buy Back program, which lets kids swap their candies for coupons or healthy items like toothbrushes and hygiene kits. To find one near you, enter you zip code here.

Local food pantries, shelters and nursing homes may also accept donations. Call ahead and check in with them to be sure.

While it's not in the area, nonprofit organization Move Forward America also collects sweets to send to members in the military. Candies can be shipped to 3105 Fite Circle Suite 108 in Sacramento, California. More information is available on the organization's website.