Hot Dog! Local Restaurant Is Bullish on Bulls' Playoff Chances

Local restaurant is bullish on Bulls' playoff chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls have played some insulting basketball at times during their playoff drought that dates to 2017, the last season Jimmy Butler roamed the United Center hardwood.

So it seems only fitting that The Weiner's Circle, the irreverent north side restaurant known for insulting its customers, is tired of it all. Either that, or the joint didn't listen to the Bulls' fan pulse on Twitter and is overreacting to one dominant preseason performance.

In a Twitter post early Wednesday, following the Bulls' decimation the Cavaliers, the restaurant said it would offer free hot dogs for an entire day if the Bulls don't make the playoffs.

Chicago is the best basketball city in the world, and we at the wieners circle collective love basketball and our new look @chicagobulls. If the bulls don’t make the playoffs this year, it’s free hot dogs on us for an entire day, spread the word. @SarahSpain @leilarahimi — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) October 6, 2021

No word on if making the play-in tournament but not advancing counts. We'd call and ask but don't like yelling.

