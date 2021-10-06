Chicago Bulls

Hot Dog! Local Restaurant Is Bullish on Bulls' Playoff Chances

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Local restaurant is bullish on Bulls' playoff chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls have played some insulting basketball at times during their playoff drought that dates to 2017, the last season Jimmy Butler roamed the United Center hardwood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

So it seems only fitting that The Weiner's Circle, the irreverent north side restaurant known for insulting its customers, is tired of it all. Either that, or the joint didn't listen to the Bulls' fan pulse on Twitter and is overreacting to one dominant preseason performance.

In a Twitter post early Wednesday, following the Bulls' decimation the Cavaliers, the restaurant said it would offer free hot dogs for an entire day if the Bulls don't make the playoffs.

Local

chicago transit authority 3 hours ago

Clean-up Continues After Crane Collapse Impacts CTA Train Lines, Causes Power Outages

chicago park district 3 hours ago

Chicago Park District Supervisor Resigns Amid Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

No word on if making the play-in tournament but not advancing counts. We'd call and ask but don't like yelling.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago BullsZach LaVineLonzo Ball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us