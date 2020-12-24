Homes Burglarized in Bridgeport

Police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported in December in Bridgeport on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into the residences and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 9 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 1300 block of West 31st Street;

Between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 2800 block of South Quinn Street;

Between 10 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 900 block of West 29th Street;

About 7 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 3300 block of South May Street; and

About 2 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 3000 block of South Poplar Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.