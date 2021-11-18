holiday cooking

Holiday Recipe: Michelle Relerford's ‘Famous' Mac and Cheese

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.

On Thursday, Michelle Relerford showed viewers how to make her "famous" mac and cheese - with a little help from a celebrity (see video above).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Check out the ingredients you'll need to make it below and watch the video above for the full tutorial.

Ingredients

Local

Chicago news 41 mins ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

Kyle Rittenhouse 53 mins ago

Here's the Story Behind the Portrait Featured in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Livestreams

Milk

Shredded Cheese of your choice (I used cheddar/Colby jack, Monterey Jack)

Velveeta

Elbow Macaroni

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Salt

Paprika

This article tagged under:

holiday cookingAlicia Romanpumpkin banana breadthanksgiving recipe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us