Holiday Recipe: Michelle Relerford's ‘Famous' Mac and Cheese

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.

On Thursday, Michelle Relerford showed viewers how to make her "famous" mac and cheese - with a little help from a celebrity (see video above).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check out the ingredients you'll need to make it below and watch the video above for the full tutorial.

Ingredients

Milk

Shredded Cheese of your choice (I used cheddar/Colby jack, Monterey Jack)

Velveeta

Elbow Macaroni

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Salt

Paprika