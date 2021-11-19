Holiday Recipe: Iisha Scott's Gingerbread Latte

This week, NBC 5 anchors and reporters are sharing some of their favorite holiday recipes and how they make them.

On Friday, Iisha Scott showed viewers how to make the gingerbread latte she has been loving this fall. (see video above)

Check out the recipe to make it below and watch the video above for the full tutorial.

Gingerbread latte

1 cup water

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Bring to boil and let simmer until sugar has completely dissolved

Brew coffee or espresso

Pour 1/2 cup syrup mixture into cup

Add heated, frothed oat milk

Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon