Holiday Celebrations Are on the Way to Macy's State Street

'Tis almost the season.

As a sign of the coming festive times, Macy's holiday celebrations are returning to State Street.

The 2022 revelries will get underway Saturday, starting with the 115th lighting of the "Great Tree," the traditional centerpiece that adorns the Walnut Room. This year, the 45-foot tall tree will be themed around a toy shop.

The department store welcomes visitors to join the lighting ceremony, which will kick off at 11:15 a.m. The tree will remain available for viewing until Jan. 8.

Santa Claus is also set to reprise his role for meetings and photo opportunities this winter at Macy's Santaland. The iconic workshop will be open for in-store visits from Saturday through Christmas Eve.

Like last year, meetings with Santa must be reserved in advance. To book a visit, click here.

Macy's holiday windows is slated to return for its 55th run with a new theme featuring scenes of the community celebrating the season with loved ones.

The animated displays will deck the windows until Jan. 1.

Macy's will similarly ring in the holiday season in other cities, including Philadelphia, New York and San Francisco.

