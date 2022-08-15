Highland Park Police Seek Person Who Fired Shots During Road Rage Incident

Police in Highland Park are asking for assistance in locating the person who opened fire at another individual during an apparent road rage incident Monday afternoon, authorities said.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., officers with the Highland Park Police Department were called to the area of Skokie Valley Road and Central Avenue for the report of a gunshot being fired during a driving dispute, police said in a news release.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was heading southbound on Skokie Valley Road when the suspect produced a black handgun and fired twice in the victim's direction. The victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen in his vehicle exiting Skokie Valley Road to eastbound Central Avenue. The incident appears to be isolated, and there's no further danger to the community, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are looking for a silver or white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows and damage to the driver's side rear door. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Sean Curran at the Highland Park Police Department by calling 847-926-1119 or by email at scurran@cityhpil.com.