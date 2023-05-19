Highland Park Police Investigating After Swastika Found on Garbage Can

A swastika made of tape was discovered on a garbage can in a Highland Park community, prompting a police investigation.

The garbage can, with a swastika made of tape affixed to its lid, was recently found inside the Hybernia subdivision, according to a resident who shared a photo of the antisemetic vandalism with NBC 5. The Highland Park Police Department is implementing additional patrols throughout the city in response to the act.

In a statement, Mayor Nancy Rotering said she was "appalled and disturbed" to learn about the image.

"This act of hatred, bigotry, and cowardice has no place in our community," she added, in part. "I condemn it in the strongest terms possible."

Anyone with information on who may be responsible is asked to call the public safety non-emergency line at 847-432-7730.