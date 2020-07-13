High School Athletes in Chicago Can Return to Sports Monday

As other Illinois high school students return to sports across the state, Chicago Public Schools announced athletes can begin practicing with their teammates Monday.

Though high school sports are allowed to move forward, there will be strict social distancing guidelines in place to maintain the health and safety of anyone choosing to participate.

As concerns over the coronavirus continue, CPS officials said coaches and athletes must adhere to mandatory health guidelines such as wearing a mask, keeping indoor activities at 50 people and abstaining from any physical contact.

CPS said each student and coach will be provided with two masks, but all athletes must obtain a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian in order to participate in practices.

"I think really difficult to wear mask," said Joel Estrada, high school soccer player. "Soccer contact sport. I don’t know how it'll work if there's no contact."

Estrada said that despite concerns, he is willing to make any changes for the possibility of playing soccer in college.

CPS has not yet provided guidelines on how high school sports will look in the fall.